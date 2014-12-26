By Asher Levine
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 26 Brazilians cut down on
Christmas spending this year as the weak economy depressed
consumer confidence, data released on Friday showed.
In the week of Dec. 18-24, retail sales dropped 1.7 percent
from the same period a year earlier, research firm Serasa
Experian said.
Data from Brazil's shopping mall retailer's association
Alshop confirmed that trend, showing no growth in existing-store
sales from the 2013 holiday season.
Higher interest rates on store credit, elevated inflation
and dwindling consumer confidence were some of the factors
behind this year's decline, Serasa said.
Alshop highlighted the effect of a weaker exchange rate and
fewer tax breaks compared with the previous year.
Brazilian consumer confidence is hovering at its lowest
levels since the 2008 financial crisis, as the fourth straight
year of high inflation and mediocre growth in Latin America's
largest economy take a toll on the jobs market.
The average family's debts have also swollen to nearly half
of their annual income, up from one-third in 2008, making
Brazilians wary of new borrowing and vulnerable to interest
rates that are at a three-year high and likely set to rise
further.
