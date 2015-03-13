(Adds details on supermarkets, pharmacies)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Retail sales in Brazil
rose unexpectedly in January as recovering demand at
supermarkets and pharmacies gave retailers reprieve after a
disappointing Christmas.
Sales volumes rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in
January from December, government statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday, beating a median forecast for a 0.5 percent
drop in a Reuters poll of economists.
Still, plunging consumer confidence, accelerating inflation
and steep rate hikes are likely to keep pressure on household
spending, which has sputtered after driving Brazil's economic
growth in the past decade.
Brazilian retailers laid off nearly 100,000 employees in
January, according to labor ministry data, cutting costs as they
bet against a swift recovery.
Supermarket sales rose 0.3 percent in January after slipping
0.2 percent in December, according to the IBGE index. Purchases
of pharmaceutical and hygiene products rose 1.4 percent after a
1.1 percent drop a month earlier.
Overall, January sales volumes rose 0.6 percent from a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Pedro Fonseca; Writing by
Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)