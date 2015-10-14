BRASILIA Oct 14 Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding automobiles and building materials fell 0.9 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.

The drop was larger than the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters for a decline of 0.55 percent.

August's retail sales dropped 6.9 percent from the year-earlier period, more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)