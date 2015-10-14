COLUMN-It doesn’t get any better than this (it gets worse): James Saft
May 1 For the global economy it doesn’t get any better than this, which is a different way of saying it gets worse.
BRASILIA Oct 14 Retail sales volumes in Brazil excluding automobiles and building materials fell 0.9 percent in August from July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday.
The drop was larger than the median estimate of 22 economists polled by Reuters for a decline of 0.55 percent.
August's retail sales dropped 6.9 percent from the year-earlier period, more than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent drop in the Reuters poll. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
May 1 For the global economy it doesn’t get any better than this, which is a different way of saying it gets worse.
* Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of units