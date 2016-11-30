(Recasts lead, adds data, quote)

SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian supermarket sales are likely to grow roughly 1 percent in real terms this year, industry group Abras said on Wednesday, suggesting demand for food may be resilient despite a severe recession.

Supermarket sales rose 1.16 percent in the first 10 months of the year compared with the year-earlier period in inflation-adjusted terms. In October, sales increased 0.71 percent, according to Abras data.

"What the numbers show is that sales were stable in the second half. It is not a good number, but it will not get worse," João Sanzovo Neto, president-elect of Abras for the 2017-2018 period, told a press conference.

The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of supermarket sales in Brazil. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)