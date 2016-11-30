(Recasts lead, adds data, quote)
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Brazilian supermarket sales
are likely to grow roughly 1 percent in real terms this year,
industry group Abras said on Wednesday, suggesting demand for
food may be resilient despite a severe recession.
Supermarket sales rose 1.16 percent in the first 10 months
of the year compared with the year-earlier period in
inflation-adjusted terms. In October, sales increased 0.71
percent, according to Abras data.
"What the numbers show is that sales were stable in the
second half. It is not a good number, but it will not get
worse," João Sanzovo Neto, president-elect of Abras for the
2017-2018 period, told a press conference.
The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800
outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60
percent of supermarket sales in Brazil.
(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)