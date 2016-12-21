SAO PAULO Dec 21 Brazilian supermarket sales
grew 5 percent in real terms in November from a year ago,
industry group Abras said on Wednesday, suggesting resilient
demand for food, toiletry and cleaning items despite a severe
recession.
Supermarket sales rose 1.51 percent in the first 11 months
of the year compared to a year earlier in inflation-adjusted
terms. In October, sales had increased 0.71 percent in annual
terms, according to Abras data.
"The 11-month data was better than we predicted," Márcio
Milan, an Abras executive, said in a statement. He added Abras
expects strong sales results for December, when consumers are
expected to do the bulk of their Christmas shopping to take
advantage of last-minute bargains.
Abras kept its 2016 sales growth forecast at 1 percent, but
said the figure could be "slightly higher" depending on
retailers' performance in the last month of the year.
The Abras national sales index compiles data from 2,800
outlets representing about 130 companies that account for 60
percent of supermarket sales in Brazil.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernard Orr)