SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Abilio Diniz, the longtime
chairman of Brazilian retailer Pão de Açúcar, stepped
down on Friday, ending a long battle with France's Casino
Guichard Perrachon SA.
The French retailer, which took control of Pão de Açúcar
last year, had been trying to oust the chairman in recent
months. The agreement ends the bitter feud and enables the two
parties to halt all pending legal action against one another,
Diniz and Casino said.
Diniz and Casino have been at loggerheads since the
Brazilian businessman, whose father founded the retailer 65
years ago, began negotiations in 2011 with Carrefour SA
, another French retailer, that could have given the
Casino rival a stake in Pão de Açúcar.
Such a deal would have upended an agreement that Diniz had
with Casino - which already had a stake in the Brazilian
retailer - to ultimately take over the company. Both Casino and
Carrefour are big players in Brazil, Latin America's largest
economy, and both have been eager for further growth in emerging
markets at a time when their home country is in a downturn.
Although Casino won the dispute, acquiring control of Pão de
Açúcar in 2012, relations were further strained when Diniz, who
stayed on as chairman, was elected this year as chairman of a
major supplier to the company. Casino considered the role to be
a conflict of interest.
Under the terms of their new agreement, Diniz will maintain
a minority stake in the company, swapping the ordinary shares he
has in a holding company for preferential Pão de Açúcar stock.
He will not enjoy voting rights with the preferential stock.
At a news conference on Friday evening, Diniz, who was
widely criticized by other investors for trying to find a way
out of his original deal with Casino, called the exchange
"excellent."
