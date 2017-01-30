(Recasts to add comments, background from paragraph 3)
SAO PAULO Jan 30 Brazilian supermarkets on
Monday cut their sales growth forecast for this year, reflecting
efforts among households to funnel most of their disposable
income into paying off debt amid Brazil's worst recession on
record.
Industry group Abras said inflation-adjusted consolidated
revenues are expected to rise 1.3 percent this year, down from a
prior forecast of 1.5 percent. Revenue discounted by annual
inflation rose 1.6 percent last year, Abras said, without
disclosing the amount in Brazilian reais.
Sales were most impacted by a drastic decline in consumption
habits among low-income families that, over the past decade,
joined Brazil's middle class amid a boom in the nation's job
market. According to Abras, which cited an independent survey,
the so-called Class C bracket cut spending in staples and other
basic goods in 2017 for the first year in four.
A ratio that measures spending trends among Class C members
showed that income was 1.2 percent bigger than their expenses
last year, compared with a 15 percent debt-fueled surplus in
2013, the last time Brazil's economy posted an annual expansion,
Abras said, citing the survey.
"We know this year won't be easy, and that's why we revised
down our growth estimate," said Abras President João Sanzovo
Neto said at an event in São Paulo. He noted that surprisingly
strong sales during the holiday period helped annual sales
slightly beat Abras' expectations for the year.
The numbers indicate that improving supermarket activity in
Brazil hinges on government efforts to cut borrowing costs and
revive the ailing economy. Should those steps succeed, consumer
confidence and job creation could recover, Sanzovo said.
Brazil's economy shrank for the seventh consecutive quarter
in the July-through-September period, government statistics
agency IBGE said last year.
Revenue rose 2.2 percent in December from the same month a
year earlier, Abras said.
Sales volumes at Brazilian supermarkets fell 4.7 percent in
the first 11 months of last year, Abras said, citing the survey.
That decline came on top of an annual decline in supermarket
sales volumes of 1.2 percent in 2015.
Should the trend persist, sales volumes would post their
first back-to-back annual contraction since 1990, Lenita Mattar,
an analyst at AC Nielsen Co Ltd, which carried out the survey,
said at the same event.
Abras' national sales index compiles data from 2,800 outlets
representing about 130 companies that account for 60 percent of
supermarket sales in Brazil.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Bruno
Federowski; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Bernard Orr)