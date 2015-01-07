SAO PAULO Jan 7 Brazilian retail sales rose by
the smallest amount in 11 years in 2014 as buyers grappled with
higher credit costs and high inflation, credit research firm
Serasa Experian said on Wednesday.
Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator, its sample-based gauge
of retail sales, rose 3.7 percent in 2014 from the previous
year, its slowest pace since 2003. Growth was concentrated in
food and apparel retailers, while durable goods such as
automobiles and domestic appliances edged up only slightly,
Serasa said.
Consumer confidence in Brazil is currently at its lowest
since the 2008 global financial crisis, with many Brazilians
focused on paying off debts accumulated over the past few years.
Higher interest rates and a worsening outlook for Brazil's
economy have also kept many buyers on the sidelines in recent
months.
In the Christmas shopping week of Dec. 18-24, retail sales
dropped 1.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, Serasa
said last month.
Serasa's retail figures precede those from national
statistics agency IBGE. In its last report, issued on Dec. 12,
the IBGE said retail sales volumes in October rose 1.8 percent
from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Asher Levine Editing by W Simon)