SAO PAULO Feb 5 Brazilian retail sales declined
in January despite traditional New Year's sales events as buyers
grappled with higher credit costs and high inflation, research
firm Serasa Experian said on Thursday.
Serasa's Commerce Activity Indicator, its sample-based gauge
of retail sales, fell 1.3 percent in January from December. The
decline was concentrated in food and automobile sales. Furniture
and domestic appliances were the only category that expanded.
Consumer confidence in Brazil is currently at its lowest
since the 2008 global financial crisis, with many Brazilians
focused on paying off debts accumulated over the past few years.
Higher interest rates and a worsening outlook for Brazil's
economy have also kept many buyers on the sidelines in recent
months.
Serasa's retail figures precede those from national
statistics agency IBGE by more than a month.
On Feb. 11, the IBGE is scheduled to release retail sales
data for the month of December.
