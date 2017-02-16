RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Brazil
says it is pushing ahead with plans to change the law and let
foreigners buy farmland, in a move widely backed by investors
and opposed by land rights campaigners.
"We will announce the changes in the next 30 days,"
Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday
night in an interview with GloboNews television.
Agribusiness is one of the fastest growing sectors of
Brazil's economy and Meirelles said its continued success
requires more investment.
He did not say what kind of legal changes would follow to
allow foreign investors to buy farmland in Latin America's
largest country or detail any other specifics about the shift.
Investors had been pushing for the changes. Currently
foreigners cannot buy farmland outright so they take a minority
stake with local firms in order to gain exposure to a sector.
"Before 2010, we were buying land freely with foreign
capital," an official with a Rio de Janeiro-based investment
fund told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. He spoke on condition
of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The government enacted the prohibition in 2010 amid concern
that funds from Asia and the Middle East were buying too much
land, the investor said ahead of Meirelles' announcement.
It's unclear how much capital will flow in once the changes
take effect, said Philippe de Laperouse, director of global
agriculture for the U.S. advisory firm Highquest Partners.
But investors who want stable, long-term returns such as
pension funds and sovereign wealth funds are likely to enter the
sector, de Laperouse said.
BRIGHT SPOT
Mired in a deep recession, agriculture has been one of
Brazil's few economic bright spots.
The country is the world's largest producer of coffee,
sugar, soy and orange juice, and is already one of the world's
top farm exporters. Ministers say there is room for growth, too.
Supporters of the changes say foreigners will bring
much-needed capital into the farming sector and note that Brazil
- as the world's fifth largest country - has ample land to sell.
Critics argue that foreign farm sales will increase land
speculation, hurt environmental protection efforts and force
local farmers and indigenous people off territory they have
lived on for generations.
When it comes to respect for property rights, Brazil ranks
64 out of 128 countries, according to the International Property
Rights Index, a tracking group based in Washington, D.C.
Brazil does not have a single, unified land registry and the
problem of fraud or unlawful registration of property - known
locally as "grilagem" - is widespread in some areas, local
prosecutors and analysts said.
"There are a lot of shady dealings going on with land," said
Gabriel Ondetti, professor of political science at Missouri
State University in the United States.
"It may be the case that foreigners are less able to
distinguish between legal and illegal pieces of land," Ondetti
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Even if they (investors)
want to do things legally they could get involved with
properties that are fraudulently registered."
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault @chrisarsenaul, Editing by
Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)