By Stephen Eisenhammer and Brad Haynes
| RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 17
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, April 17 The state
government of Rio de Janeiro, which is feverishly preparing for
next year's Olympic Games, has failed to pay its phone and
Internet bills, triggering a cutoff in service, the phone
company responsible said on Friday.
Brazilian telecoms firm Oi SA said it had cut the
lines after the state government racked up debt of 170 million
reais ($55.7 million) in unpaid internet and telephone bills.
In the midst of funding a number of large infrastructure
projects in time for the Olympics, Rio de Janeiro state has seen
its tax take fall as a drop in the oil price has reduced oil
royalties.
The Olympics are expected to cost nearly 40 billion reais
($13.1 billion), including projects like extending the subway
and regenerating the port area of the city of Rio de Janeiro,
which though not directly linked to the sporting event are
planned to be finished for the Games.
A corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras
, based in the city of Rio de Janeiro, capital of the
state of the same name, has further slowed investment and hurt
the state economy.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's stripped the state of Rio
of its investment grade last week citing its weakening finances.
"This total (170 million reais) includes bills which were
due over three years ago," Oi told Reuters via email, adding
that the company had "for months been trying to negotiate
payment with the government."
The cuts to the lines did not affect vital services such as
the fire service, schools or hospitals, the company said.
A spokesman for the state government confirmed the lines had
been cut, but contested the debt figure and added that Oi also
owed the state money. Negotiations between the state and the
company were "advanced," he said.
The cost of the Olympics is being borne by Brazil's federal
and Rio state and local governments, plus private sector
sponsorships. The state's funding share amounts to billions of
dollars.
($1 = 3.05 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by W Simon)