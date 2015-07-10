RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10 Assailants shot and
killed a man beside a subway-station ticket counter in central
Rio de Janeiro Friday afternoon, prompting a shutdown of the
station and renewing security concerns just over a year before
the city hosts the 2016 Olympics.
The victim, a middle-aged man whose name has not been
disclosed, was followed by three men into the subway station,
where one of the assailants shot him and took his bag, according
to Metro Rio, the company that operates the subway system in
Brazil's second-biggest city.
In addition to the target of the assault, who died shortly
after being shot, another bystander was injured in the leg. As
of late Friday afternoon, none of the assailants had been
arrested.
Police in a statement said they were investigating the
shooting, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) and
forced a three-hour shutdown of the Uruguaiana subway station,
located in a bustling retail area frequented by shoppers,
commuters and office workers.
Local media broadcast photos and videos taken by passengers
after the shooting, including some graphic imagery of the victim
in a bloodstained shirt lying dead near the subway ticket
window.
The incident led news broadcasts and web sites of Brazil's
major media at a time when many in Latin America's biggest
country, already grappling with an economic downturn and a
political crisis, are also worried about increased violence.
Crime levels in Rio and other major cities remain below
those of recent decades, when assaults and kidnappings were
everyday concerns.
But a spate of deadly attacks, including the fatal stabbing
in May of a physician who was riding his bike around a lagoon in
an upscale Rio neighborhood, have heightened concerns that the
city and other major metropolitan areas are backsliding on
security issues.
Rio will host the first Olympics ever held in South America
next year. The opening ceremony, at Maracana stadium just west
of the central area where Friday's shooting occurred, is
scheduled for August 5.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Editing by Christian Plumb)