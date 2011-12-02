BRASILIA Dec 2 President Dilma Rousseff's
biggest challenge in the coming months is to engineer a "soft
landing" for Brazil's economy and insulate it as much as
possible from the burgeoning euro zone debt crisis.
A likely cabinet reshuffle in the New Year will allow her
to put her own stamp on the government after scandals brought
down six ministers mostly inherited from her predecessor.
ECONOMY COOLING
Compared to many developed countries, Brazil's expected 3.4
percent economic growth this year looks attractive. But after
the boom under former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva that
culminated in last year's dizzying expansion of 7.5 percent, it
feels disappointing.
While cheap credit and rising real wages fueled the
consumption boom under Lula, real wages have fallen marginally
and lending rates are higher since Rousseff took office on Jan.
1. That has fueled discontent in a middle class that forms the
cornerstone of her support base. Bank workers and other unions
have gone on strike for higher wages to offset inflation,
raising the risk of inflation becoming entrenched.
The bankers ended their strike in October after securing a
pay rise of 9 percent. A stoppage at Brazil's state-run energy
company Petrobras was averted after the
company bumped up oil workers' pay and improved conditions.
The government announced measures to shield the economy
from the global financial crisis on Dec. 1, including tax cuts
on financial transactions, credit, and home appliances and
incentives for exporters of industrialized goods. And a recent
easing of the inflation rate has allowed the central bank to
cut the benchmark interest rate.
What to watch for:
- More industrial action for wage hikes that could pressure
inflation.
- Evidence that inflation will continue to slow.
- Additional measures to stoke the economy, boost credit.
COALITION CRACKS
Budget cuts designed to ease inflationary pressures have
turned some of Rousseff's allies against her, eroding what was
at least nominally a massive majority in Congress. A series of
corruption scandals that led to the resignation of five cabinet
members exacerbated discontent and caused deep divisions in her
coalition. A sixth minister quit after he made disparaging
comments about his fellow senior officials.
The rash of scandals, of which the sports minister was the
latest victim, have not harmed Rousseff's rating and may even
have boosted it as many applaud her tougher stance against
endemic graft that was often swept under the carpet by Lula.
Rousseff is widely expected to shuffle her cabinet early
next year, after which she could be more vulnerable to being
blamed by voters for any ministerial wrongdoing.
Labor Minister Carlos Lupi has so far managed to hang on to
his post after accusations that his former aides demanded
bribes in exchange for contracts and that Lupi himself took
trips in the plane of one of the ministry's contractors. The
initial media uproar has subsided but Rousseff's own ethics
committee has recommended he step down.
Dilma's refusal to make political appointments to key jobs
angered her main ally, the PMDB. The clearest sign of internal
divisions was the defeat of a government proposal to implement
a financial transaction tax to finance health spending. Her ruling Workers' Party was alone in her
16-party alliance to vote in favor of the bill.
Rousseff, 63, has tried to govern without Congress as much
as possible but needs legislators for a series of bills that
include reform of an unwieldy tax code, framework legislation
for the mining sector and a bill regulating oil royalties, all
aimed at easing legal uncertainty and attracting investment.
Other projects on hold include bills aimed at ensuring that
Brazil builds stadiums, airports and other infrastructure
needed not only for the World Cup and the 2016 Olympics but
also to overcome bottlenecks holding back the entire economy.
With the sporting events drawing nearer and a slowing
economy exposing problems from unwieldy labor laws to heavy
taxes, Rousseff may need Congress to approve structural reforms
and emergency bills to speed up government procurement. She may
have to ease some of her austerity measures to win support.
What to watch for:
- Signs that Rousseff will increase spending or make
appointments to please uneasy allies.
- New media revelations of scandal among top officials.
INFLATION
Inflationary pressures remain strong and are one of the
biggest headaches for Rousseff. Annual inflation in the 12
months through mid-November was 6.69 percent, above the 6.5
percent upper limit of the government's target range, but
slowing from 7.12 percent the previous month..
The central bank formally forecast year-end inflation at
6.4 percent but one director said it could miss the target.
The bank's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since
August when it shocked markets with a 50 basis point rate cut,
citing the dangers of a looming global slowdown.
It shaved a further percentage point off the rate through
two cuts in October and end-November, by when its strategy had
found support among economists as Europe's debt crisis
threatened to sharpen a global slowdown.
Industrial action for wage hikes, a depreciating currency
that makes imported goods more expensive, and an economy that
is still highly inflation-indexed all add to the burden.
This has potentially serious political implications for the
government. Inflation tends to hit hardest the poorer and
lower-middle classes who form Rousseff's political base and
sustained price rises could erode her approval rating.
What to watch for:
- 12-month inflation rate failing to fall significantly.
- Signs of further rate cuts ahead.
CURRENCY POLICY
Rousseff's government has been active in intervening in the
currency market, first to prevent the real from
gaining further and more recently to prevent its rapid
depreciation amid fallout from global financial turmoil.
Through its interventions, the government has indirectly
signaled what it considers a "suitable range" for the currency
- a ceiling of 1.6 and a floor of 1.9 against the dollar.
FARMING AND MINING
A proposal changing environmental regulations for farmers
passed the lower house of Congress and could become law before
year-end. While the Forestry Code, which sets the percentage of
native forest that farmers must preserve, will reduce overall
environmental liabilities for farmers, they would have to
finance costs they have been putting off for years to reforest
or invest in protected areas. Environmentalists say the law has
conceded too much to farming lobbies who are backing it. The
legislation looks likely to pass the Senate, but must then go
back to the lower house before being sent to Rousseff's desk.
The government will send a new bill to Congress to regulate
the purchase of farm land by foreigners. It has tightened
restrictions in the past year but is likely to fine-tune rules
to allow for more foreign investment in some farming sectors.
A mining bill Rousseff is expected to soon send to Congress
would likely reduce the time companies have to develop mines to
discourage speculation in mineral properties. It would also
hike royalties and slash taxes to promote mineral processing.
ROUSSEFF'S HEALTH
Concerns over Rousseff's health have faded but remain on
investors' radar screens since her hospitalization and lengthy
recovery from pneumonia in May. Concerns first surfaced in 2009
when she was treated for lymphoma.
She has been given a clean bill of health by doctors but is
reported to also suffer from diabetes, hypothyroidism, and high
blood pressure. If here health worsened, markets could slump on
uncertainty over policy under Vice President Michel Temer.