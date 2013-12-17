SAO PAULO Dec 17 Brazil's CCR Group
won the rights to operate a stretch of highway in the South
America's country soy belt on Tuesday, as the government seeks
private investment to improve infrastructure and ease the export
of commodities.
Five companies and one consortium bid for rights to the
847-kilometer (526-mile) road, known as the BR-163, in Mato
Grosso do Sul state.
The competitive auction is a sign President Dilma Rousseff's
government is getting better at wooing private companies, after
struggling for two years to attract bids for airports and trains
as well as highways.
Another Brazilian company, Odebrecht beat six competitors
with a proposal to exact tolls on a 850-kilometer stretch of the
BR-163 in Mato Grosso state on Nov. 27.