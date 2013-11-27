By Leonardo Goy and Roberta Vilas Boas
SAO PAULO Nov 27 Brazil seems to have hit a
sweet spot in private sector infrastructure investments, as
local engineering firm Odebrecht Transport made the winning bid
on a leg of the main highway in the heart of the country's grain
belt on Wednesday.
The competitive auction will favor President Dilma Rousseff
as she heads into the 2014 election year. Her government
faltered in 2012 and most of 2013 in attracting much-needed
infrastructure investment. Previous auctions had to be postponed
or canceled for lack of bidders.
Odebrecht beat six competitors with a proposal to exact
tolls on a 850-kilometer (528-mile) stretch of the BR-163
highway at 52 percent below the government-set maximum rate in
the auction, a sign of strong interest in the asset and terms
under concession.
Infrastructure auctions, which Rousseff expects to attract
$90 billion a year, have gained traction in recent weeks and
could continue at a steady pace over the next month.
On Friday, private investors paid $9 billion for rights to
two of Brazil's busiest airport terminals, including Odebrecht,
which was part of a winning consortia.
BR-163 is the second highway concession of 2013. On Sept.
18, the government partially succeeded in its first road
auction, selling a 463-kilometer leg of BR-050 that links the
farm-rich Goias and Minas Gerais states. But the government
failed on the same day to attract bidders for BR-262, a
375-kilometer highway from Minas Gerais to the port city of
Vitoria in Espirito Santo.
After removing many of the environmental licensing risks,
sweetening financing packages from the BNDES development bank,
and bringing down overly optimistic economic growth projections,
the government has succeeded in bringing investors to the
infrastructure party.
SOY ROAD
BR-163 is the main artery through Brazil's fast-growing farm
state of Mato Grosso, which gives it considerable revenue
potential. Mato Grosso accounts for a quarter of total grain
output in Brazil. The state relies principally on trucks to get
some 20 million tonnes of corn and 25 million tonnes of soy each
year to market.
The concession was one of the more attractive assets in
Rousseff's program to bring private sector investments to vital
highway projects.
"It will bring big benefits for agribusiness," Transport
Minister Cesar Borges said after the auction. Although Brazilian
farmers are some of the world's most competitive grain
producers, much of that advantage is lost to high transport
costs and poor infrastructure.
BR-163 also leads north to Amazon River ports in Para state
and could open a long-sought northern export route for the
country's farm sector.
But despite the auction of the Mato Grosso segment of
BR-163, large stretches of the road in Para state leading to the
Tapajos waterway and the Amazon River are likely not to be paved
and remain impassable much of the year due to rains.
At present, nearly all of the grain traffic through Mato
Grosso runs south along BR-163 to the main ports 2,000
kilometers away.
More concessions for highways that link up with BR-163 in
Mato Grosso do Sul to the south and with BR-050 in Goias are due
to go on the block in the coming weeks and offer the winners of
those original legs possible cost savings by bidding on them as
well.