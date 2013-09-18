BRIEF-Reliance Capital raises limits for issue of NCDs by 30 bln rupees
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Consorcio do Planalto on Wednesday won the right to operate 436 kilometers (273 miles) of the BR-050 highway linking Goias in Brazil's central farm belt to Minas Gerais in the mineral-rich and industrialized southeast, pledging to invest 3 billion reais ($1.33 billion).
Consorcio is composed of Brazilian construction companies Senpar SA, Construtora Estrutural SA; Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco Construções SA; Engenharia e Comercio Bandeirantes and Greca Distribuidora de Asfaltos. The group presented the winning bid, with a discount of 42.38 percent over the government's proposed toll for the road.
* Says to raise limits for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis by an amount of INR. 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit signs overall construction agreement with local government in Tangshan city
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran April 7 Southeast Asian stock markets except the Philippines traded lower on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria. Philippine stocks bucked the trend, hitting its highest in over five months. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched, declaring he acted in