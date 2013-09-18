By Leonardo Goy and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Brazil kicked off its latest
campaign to lure billions in private investment to upgrade the
country's creaky infrastructure by awarding the first of nine
highway concessions, a process it hopes to complete by year-end.
Consorcio Planalto, a mid-tier group of builders, on
Wednesday won the right to operate 436 kilometers (273 miles) of
the BR-050 highway linking Goias in Brazil's central farm belt
to mineral-rich Minas Gerais in the southeast. Planalto, which
beat seven rivals in the auction, offered a 42.38 percent
discount over the government's proposed toll for the auction.
With analysts estimating that a discount above 35 percent
could make the project unprofitable, Planalto's aggressive bid
may mean that returns will take longer to materialize. UBS
Securities estimated that Planalto's discount implies an
internal rate of return of about 3.3 percent for the project,
below the 6 percent vastly expected by analysts.
Officials promoted the auction as a key step in its push to
create an attractive environment for infrastructure spending in
the country, whose economy has struggled over the past three
years. The government expects $90 billion in annual investments
through 2017 to help Brazil overcome soaring logistics costs and
overheads for farmers and exporters.
"It was an outright success," Transport Minister Cesar
Borges said in São Paulo, where the auction took place.
This year, President Dilma Rousseff began a 43 billion real
program that allows private companies to bid for roads - a move
likened to privatization efforts undertaken in the late 1990s. A
prior auction was scrapped in January, signaling the extent to
which confidence in Brazil has fallen.
"We have argued for some time that the agenda was likely to
have mixed success, but the government's commitment to courting
private investment in infrastructure remains firm," said
Jefferson Finch, a political risk analyst with Eurasia Group.
DISCIPLINE
Wednesday's auction, in which large toll road groups such as
CCR SA, Arteris SA and Ecorodovias SA
were defeated, may have helped assuage investors'
doubts about pouring long-term money into Brazil. Shares of the
firms rose 4.3 percent, 1.3 percent and 2.6 percent,
respectively, a sign that markets lauded the companies' caution.
"Discipline is the name of the game," UBS analyst Victor
Mizusaki said in a client note.
Rousseff, whose approval ratings suffered in the wake of
massive street protests in June demanding better public
services, has worked to sweeten conditions for the road auctions
to lure skeptical investors. Her government vowed to speed up
approval of environmental permits for the projects.
Another proposal may help state-run banks team up with
private-sector peers to offer syndicated loans to bidders. The
government may create an 11 billion real National Infrastructure
Fund in hopes of mitigating financing risks for the projects.
Current terms offer below-market interest rates, with
projects being able to secure about 70 percent of funding from
state development bank BNDES.
"Successful auctions could show the market that private
capital and the government are finally finding a way to make the
huge investment pipeline work," said Goldman Sachs analyst
Gabriel Cotellessa.
AT LEAST ONE MORE BID
Planalto may place at least one more bid in coming rounds.
The group, which was formed by local builders Senpar SA,
Construtora Estrutural SA, Construtora Kamilos SA, Ellenco
Construções SA, Engenharia e Comercio Bandeirantes and Greca
Distribuidora de Asfaltos - all of which may be less sensitive
to low returns, UBS's Mizusaki said.
Planalto will have to invest 3 billion reais ($1.33 billion)
to upgrade and widen the BR-050. Analysts had said smaller
companies would bid more aggressively for BR-050, while the
larger ones are likely to win most of the upcoming auctions.
The government had also hoped on Wednesday to auction the
BR-262, a highway stretching 375 kilometers from Minas Gerais to
the port city of Vitoria in neighboring Espirito Santo. But
investors, worried about the role of state-run road construction
agency DNIT in the project, did not tender any bids by Friday's
deadline.
Borges said the government might improve terms for BR-262
and announce the resumption of the auction next week. The BR-101
concession, slated for Oct. 23, was also postponed until the end
of the year after bidders balked at DNIT's involvement.
Under rules for the BR-262 concession, DNIT would widen
about half of the 375 kilometers in roads under concession, a
clause the government added to cut costs for the winner. But the
latter may be fined if the expansion is not finished in five
years, even if DNIT was responsible for the delay.
"Given DNIT's poor track record executing investments,
companies probably considered the risk too high," said Eurasia's
Finch, but Borges said that "there is no DNIT-related risk."