BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's federal audit court,
the TCU, on Wednesday gave President Dilma Rousseff's government
30 days to present a plan to pay arrears to state banks, putting
a hard deadline on a budget issue that has driven calls for her
impeachment.
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said earlier on Wednesday
that the government aims to pay about 57 billion reais ($15
billion) in arrears to state banks by year-end.
Opposition lawmakers who accuse Rousseff of breaking budget
rules to boost spending during her reelection campaign last year
have opened impeachment proceedings in the lower house of
Congress. The president denies any wrong-doing.
($1 = 3.74 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)