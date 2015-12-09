(Adds quote from court, details of decision, background on impeachment)

BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's federal audit court, the TCU, on Wednesday gave President Dilma Rousseff's government 30 days to present a plan to pay arrears to state banks, putting a hard deadline on a budget issue that has driven moves to impeach her.

The plan must set a time frame to honor the arrears "as soon as possible," the court ruled in an unanimous decision, although the government could opt to pay the estimated 57 billion reais ($15 billion) it owes in installments.

Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said earlier on Wednesday the government aims to honor that debt by year-end. An early payment would open a budget deficit of more than 100 billion reais this year.

The move would not threaten the official budget target thanks to a decision from Congress last week to change the budget target from a 1.1 percent primary surplus to a deficit of up to 2 percent of economic output, allowing Rousseff to run a hefty deficit and pay the government's bills in December.

The TCU decision came after the court rejected a government appeal to reconsider the arrears as regular operations. The TCU also ordered the central bank to revise official debt statistics, incorporating the debt arrears.

Opposition lawmakers who accuse Rousseff of breaking budget rules by delaying payments to state banks to boost spending during her reelection campaign last year have opened impeachment proceedings in the lower house of Congress. The president denies any wrongdoing.

Facing the worst recession in decades, Rousseff is scrambling to stabilize the country's finances after years of heavy public spending.

Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's debt to junk this year and other ratings agencies are expected to follow suit in the coming months.

