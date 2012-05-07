* Gov't pushes banks to bolster credit, aid recovery

* Rousseff says gov't paving the way for lower rates

BRASILIA May 7 Brazilian banks are starting to lower interest rates, but should do more to support the economy, President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday, again raising pressure on financial institutions to follow the central bank's aggressive rate-cutting cycle.

Rousseff is leading a crusade to lower rates across the board and stoke consumer spending to revive an economy that has flirted with recession since mid-2011.

The central bank has trimmed 350 basis points off its so-called Selic rate since August, signaling it could lower rates to new lows in coming months, which would add momentum to the recovery.

However, government officials say private-sector banks are not doing enough to reflect those lower rates and continue to charge their clients overly high interest.

"Because Brazil has one of the world's most robust and profitable financial systems, they may as well do their part and help the country by reducing their interest rates for workers and entrepreneurs," Rousseff said in her weekly radio program. "Their (banks) strength and security in our economy should allow them to offer cheaper credit to the Brazilian people."

Some banks have said that rising loan defaults in Brazil prevents them from offering cheaper credit to clients.

Rousseff said changes to the century-old rules governing savings accounts should allow for lower interest rates in the future.

Last week, Rousseff's government overhauled the remuneration rules on savings to allow the central bank to keep cutting rates from its current near record-low of 9 percent.

The fixed rate on national savings accounts was one of the main obstacles preventing the Selic rate from falling below its all-time low of 8.75 percent. The changes are aimed at preventing a stampede of investors moving capital from federal bonds to savings accounts, which would raise the government's financing costs.

The Selic is now expected to end this year at 8.50 percent, a weekly central bank survey of economists showed on Monday.

Yields on Brazil's interest rate futures contracts fell again on Monday as investors bet on lower rates.