BRASILIA Feb 24 President Dilma Rousseff's plan
to reform Brazil's pension system might not get passed by
Congress this year, her cabinet minister in charge of
legislative affairs, Ricardo Berzoini, said on Wednesday.
"This is a short year. There is a risk that pension reform
will not be approved in 2016," Berzoini told Reuters in an
interview.
Rousseff plans to send Congress a proposal in April to
reform Brazil's onerous pension system that is a main factor in
a growing fiscal deficit that has undermined business confidence
and stripped the country of its investment grade credit rating.
Pension reform is key to Rousseff's efforts to plug the
deficit. However, it has met resistance from her principal
supporters, the labor unions and Worker's Party rank and file
members, who oppose any reduction in social benefits.
Berzoini admitted the reform proposal on the thorny issue
might not even make the April deadline set by the president.
"Time is evidently running out. It won't be easy," he said.
Moody's Investors Services on Wednesday became the third
major rating agency to downgrade Brazil's debt to junk, cutting
its rating by two notches to Ba2.
Moody's said the outlook for Brazil's issuer and bond
ratings was negative due to the prospect of further
deterioration of its fiscal situation and debt ratios amid the
worst economic contraction in decades.
Berzoini said Moody's decision "closes the cycle" of
downgrades and Brazil will start recovering confidence. "We are
going to reverse this situation in the short-term," he said.
