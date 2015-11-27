DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BRASILIA Nov 27 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has canceled a trip to Japan and Vietnam after making an additional budget freeze of 10 billion reais ($2.61 billion), her office said on Friday.
"This is not a financial, but a budget problem," said a presidential spokesman.
Rousseff was forced to freeze expenditures to comply with the budget law after Congress failed to pass legislation to reduce its fiscal savings target for 2015. ($1 = 3.8342 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.