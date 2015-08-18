By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Aug 18 Brazilian business leaders may
have ideological differences with struggling leftist President
Dilma Rousseff, but calls for her impeachment make many of them
nervous, effectively giving her support from an unexpected
quarter.
The business community worries that a traumatic ouster would
pile a period of deep political uncertainty onto a downturn that
economists say could translate into a 2 percent contraction of
the economy this year.
That tacit support of big business and a tentative deal with
a restive Senate is helping Rousseff survive a crisis just seven
months into her second four-year term.
"An impeachment is a traumatic affair that affects the
political and business arenas at a time when Brazil is
struggling to regain its credibility abroad," said Alencar
Burti, president of the Sao Paulo state Federation of Chambers
of Commerce, which represent some 200,000 business owners.
"What matters now is saving our country. We need to find a
solution above personal interests."
Though some businessmen have told lawmakers that an
impeachment would help Brazil regain credibility, most see few
gains from the uncertainty it would likely bring.
Earlier this month, Brazil's biggest industrial groups and
most powerful media corporation, Globo Comunicacao e
Participacoes SA, called for a political deal to secure
stability.
But while they may not want her impeached, many investors
hope Rousseff's weakened political state will force her to
abandon her interventionist economic policies for good.
Under intense pressure from Congress, Rousseff last week
embraced a business-friendly agenda proposed by Senate chief
Renan Calheiros. Such a plan had long been demanded by
companies struggling with the country's notoriously tangled red
tape and byzantine tax system.
The measures includes fast-tracking environmental permits,
simplifying taxes and bolstering guarantees in contracts with
the state. The plan, which is yet to be debated in the Senate,
could bring down costs for companies ranging from retailer GPA
SA to miners like Anglo American Plc and even
embattled engineering firms such as Odebrecht SA.
Although Rousseff scored political and court victories last
week that made an impeachment vote in Congress less likely in
the short term, it still looms as a threat as her opponents
press allegations she took illegal campaign donations and
doctored public accounts.
A Datafolha poll published on Aug. 6 showed two out of three
Brazilians say Rousseff should be impeached. Her approval rating
was 8 percent, as her popularity plunged to the lowest of any
president since Brazil returned to democracy 30 years ago.
Hundreds of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on
Sunday to call for her ouster.
The upheaval is already hurting businesses.
In the second quarter, the number of companies ruling out
investments over the next 12 months surpassed those considering
new capital expenditures, the worst result since the Getulio
Vargas Foundation started the investments survey in 2012.
The survey's coordinator, Aloisio Campelo, said the political
noise is making companies more wary of new investments.
FROM CRISIS TO CHANGE?
Rousseff, of the leftist Workers Party, has struggled to
control its motley alliance in both the Senate and the Lower
House, which is led by the Brazil Democratic Movement Party. She
also needs business on her side - throughout Brazil's turbulent
years of democracy, the business elite has traditionally been a
power behind the throne.
Rousseff is organizing a meeting with the heads of the
country's biggest companies as early as this week, seeking
support in trying to revive the economy, government officials
told Reuters.
Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, seen by many in financial
markets as her government's remaining anchor of credibility,
already met with senior executives of top lenders such as Itau
Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA,
sources familiar with the meeting said.
Rousseff, a technocrat and ally of former leftist president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has had rocky relations with big
business since she first took office in 2011.
Though during her first term Rousseff bestowed dozens of
billion of dollars in cheap loans for Brazilian corporations to
expand abroad, her involvement in the contracts of electricity
producers and imposition of low rates of return in road projects
angered many executives.
Since her re-election last October, Rousseff has eased her
intervention in the economy and opted for more a orthodox
approach that included fiscal austerity. She is now adopting the
Senate's pro-business agenda to get Congress on her side.
"Her fragility could pave the way for a modernization drive
that brings forward measures that have been dormant for a long
time," said Leonardo Barreto, head of political consultancy
Mosaico.
The measures could also help recover some lost market
confidence.
"This new agenda arrived late, but at least it puts
something on the table that could help bring back confidence,"
said Paulo Protasio, head of Rio de Janeiro's Chamber of
Commerce. "This could change the mood, but we need to see it
materialize."
($1 = 3.4766 Brazilian reais)
