BRASILIA Dec 23 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff appointed 13 new ministers on Tuesday, choosing allied
politicians in a cabinet reshuffle while trying to avoid any
names that could be linked to a widening corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Rousseff will replace Energy Minister Edison Lobao, whose
name has appeared in reports of the bribery investigation, with
Eduardo Braga, a senator of his same PMDB party, the country's
largest, a statement from the president's office said.
Other politicians of the PMDB, a key ally of Rousseff's
Workers' Party in Congress, were picked to head other ministries
including the ports, civil aviation and agriculture. The second
Rousseff administration starts on New Year's Day.
Rousseff has been careful to avoid picking anyone whose name
has been linked to the corruption probe. Investigators say
billions of dollars in bribes were funneled to parties of the
ruling coalition.
The president of Congress' lower house, Henrique Eduardo
Alves, a member of the PMDB, said on Tuesday he will not take
any ministry until his name has been cleared.
So far 39 people have been indicted on charges that include
corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
Prosecutors are expected next year to name politicians who
are suspects. On Tuesday, the country's top prosecutor declined
to provide Rousseff with names, a day after she said she wanted
to check cabinet appointments with the prosecutor.
Prosecutors say the corruption cost taxpayers and minority
investors in Petrobras about 10 billion reais ($3.70 billion) in
kickbacks.
Appointing allied politicians for the cabinet is crucial for
Rousseff to keep the peace within the ruling coalition, which
has at times rebelled against her in Congress. That coalition
lost ground to dozens of smaller parties in October's general
election, which could further complicate Rousseff's efforts to
make tough economic adjustments next year.
Rousseff named the outgoing governor of the state of Bahia,
Jaques Wagner, a member of her Workers' Party, to the defense
ministry.
The leftist leader has already picked most of her new
economic team, appointing Joaquim Levy, a banker with no
political affiliation, to the finance ministry in November. He
will formally take the post in January.
($1 = 2.7029 Brazilian reais)
