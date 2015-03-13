(Updates prices, adds links to graphics on real's performance)
By Walter Brandimarte
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 13 Faced with the world's
fastest-weakening currency, Brazilian policymakers have resorted
so far to an unexpected strategy - quietly sitting on their
hands.
The real has weakened 13 percent so far in March,
making it the worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked
by Reuters.
Other emerging market currencies have also been hit as
investors have bought U.S. dollars, anticipating the Federal
Reserve will soon start raising interest rates.
Yet Brazil's real has suffered more than most, with
investors spooked by the country's shrinking economy, large
current account deficit and a corruption scandal shaking leftist
President Dilma Rousseff's government.
Instead of actively trying to manage the real's value, as
Rousseff did during much of the first four years of her
presidency, her government and Brazil's central bank appear to
have decided a weaker currency will revive the economy, or that
they are powerless to fight the market.
Or, more than likely, both.
"The strategy is clear: They don't want an over-valued
currency anymore," said Gustavo Rangel, chief Latin American
economist with ING in New York. "Besides, there's not much more
that the central bank can do."
The central bank has been unusually quiet in recent weeks,
with officials declining to discuss the currency even on
condition of anonymity. A bank spokesman declined to comment on
the institution's strategy.
The bank's main strategy for managing the real's value in
recent years has been selling currency swaps. Yet it signaled in
late February that it would actually slow the roll-over of the
swaps - which made the real weaken even further.
Some analysts believe the bank could still change direction
and try to support the real, especially if its decline gains
pace. The real weakened as much as 3.7 percent on Friday to 3.28
per dollar, its weakest level since April 2003.
The sudden plunge could further worsen inflation, which is
already running at 7.7 percent a year - more than a percentage
point above the central bank's target range.
"Too fast, too furious!" Goldman Sachs headlined a note on
the real's decline on Friday morning.
Yet, at least so far, officials' reaction has been calm -
especially compared with peers like Turkey and Indonesia, whose
weakening currencies have prompted political brawls and urgent
Cabinet meetings.
ROUSSEFF TAKES NEW TACK
Rousseff has tried to adopt a more laissez-faire philosophy
in her second term, which started in January, to win back the
confidence of investors who accused her of being too
interventionist.
Her new finance minister, Joaquim Levy, a University of
Chicago graduate who is much more orthodox than his predecessor,
said shortly after taking office in January that the government
would not keep the real "artificially valued."
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on March 6 that the
weaker real should help local industry become more competitive.
Jorge Mariscal, chief investment officer for emerging
markets at UBS Wealth Management, said he expects the real to
remain around 3.20 per dollar over the next six months before
slowly recovering toward 3.0 per dollar.
But risks of a much weaker currency abound, he warned,
especially if Levy fails to push through planned budget cuts to
close the fiscal deficit.
Nonetheless, the central bank's ability to support the
currency, even if it wanted to, has become more limited.
The bank has already taken interest rates to a six-year high
of 12.75 percent. Its currency swap program has become
increasingly expensive - it cost 17 billion reais ($5.5 billion)
in 2014, adding to Brazil's budget deficit.
Most analysts see the bank extending the program later this
month. However, they do not expect the swaps program to expand.
Selling dollars from Brazil's international reserves is not
advisable either as it could trigger a sovereign downgrade,
cautioned ING's Rangel. "The sovereign is more vulnerable now,"
he said.
(Editing by Brian Winter and Dan Grebler)