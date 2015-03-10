Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
SAO PAULO, March 10 Brazil is far from experiencing a crisis and its economic fundamentals remain solid, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday during an event in Sao Paulo.
She said the government will do everything possible to ensure the economy recovers by the end of the year, including the upcoming announcement of a third phase of its flagship PAC investment program and new infrastructure concessions. (Reporting by Renan Fagalde, Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.