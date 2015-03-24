Diageo sticks to medium-term outlook, year progressing well
LONDON, May 8 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well.
BRASILIA, March 24 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday that her government is firmly committed to fiscal adjustment but will not sacrifice social programs to balance its public accounts.
"The government knows that the adjustment is fundamental for Brazil, but that does not mean that social policies will not be maintained," she said after signing an executive order extending for another four years a generous formula for calculating minimum wage increases.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)
NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs has named Gregg Lemkau and Marc Nachmann as co-heads of investment banking alongside John Waldron, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.