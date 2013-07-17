* Wave of protests increased pressure on gov't to spend more
* President says Brazil committed to fiscal responsibility
* Says inflation in decline, will be near zero in July
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, July 17 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff vowed on Wednesday that her government will not spend
beyond its means, rejecting the temptation of increasing outlays
to improve public services in the wake of an outburst of
national discontent last month.
In one of the most delicate moments of her presidency,
Rousseff said her Workers Party government remained committed to
the fiscal responsibility needed to curb high inflation and keep
public finances in order.
Massive street protests against Brazil's poor public
transport, health and education services in June undermined
Rousseff's popularity and raised pressure on her government to
increase spending ahead of next year's elections.
"Our pact for fiscal stability and inflation control limits
any temptation for fiscal populism," Rousseff said in a speech
to an advisory group of ministers and business leaders.
"The principal is that we can only spend what we have, so we
don't compromise our fiscal balance."
Rousseff plans to freeze some budgeted spending to regain
the confidence of investors worried that spending is out of
control, even as politicians within her ruling coalition are
calling on her to spend more to fix dilapidated hospitals and
schools.
However, many investors still doubt Rousseff can tighten the
reins on spending because her initial response to the
demonstrations was to promise billions of dollars in fresh money
to upgrade deficient urban transport.
A presidential vote next year will also add spending
pressure on Rousseff, who has seen her re-election chances drop
sharply in the aftermath of the protests, recent polls showed.
Voting intentions for Rousseff, who is widely expected to
run for re-election, dropped to 33.4 percent from 54.2 percent
before the protests, according to a survey by MDA Pesquisa
released on Tuesday.
The Rousseff administration has relaxed fiscal rules and
bolstered its fiscal accounts with cash transfers to the
Treasury, such as bringing forward dividend payments from
state-owned companies. The creative accounting was criticized
for its lack of transparency.
Higher public spending tends to fuel inflation and add to
the country's debt burden.
Rousseff said on Wednesday that inflation will decline and
end the year within the official target of between 2.5 percent
and 6.5 percent. Annual inflation climbed to a 20-month high of
6.70 percent in June.
"Inflation in Brazil has been falling consistently in the
last few months," said Rousseff, adding that inflation in July
should be near zero. "We are certain that inflation will end the
year within the target."