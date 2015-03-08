BRASILIA, March 8 President Dilma Rousseff
appealed to Brazilians on Sunday to back austerity policies
aimed at recovering government finances and said the
belt-tightening will last as long as needed, but that positive
results will start showing at the end of this year.
"This is a process that will last as long as necessary to
rebalance our economy," Rousseff said in a nationally televised
speech marking International Women's Day. "We expect a first
reaction by the end of the second half of this year."
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie
Adler)