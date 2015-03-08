BRASILIA, March 8 President Dilma Rousseff appealed to Brazilians on Sunday to back austerity policies aimed at recovering government finances and said the belt-tightening will last as long as needed, but that positive results will start showing at the end of this year.

"This is a process that will last as long as necessary to rebalance our economy," Rousseff said in a nationally televised speech marking International Women's Day. "We expect a first reaction by the end of the second half of this year." (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)