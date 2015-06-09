BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil needs massive investments and macroeconomic stability to overcome its current crisis, President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday as she unveiled a $64-billion program to upgrade roads, railways, airports and harbor terminals.

Rousseff said the infrastructure projects will boost economic growth and confidence and will strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione)