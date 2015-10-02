BRIEF-Yixin announces strategic investments
* Yixin capital limited-group of strategic investors entered into agreements pursuant to which they agreed to make investments in co of up to rmb 4 billion
BRASILIA Oct 2 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff eliminated 8 ministries to reduce government spending on Friday and reshuffled her cabinet to bolster support from her coalition for fiscal austerity measures in Congress and avert a threat of impeachment.
Rousseff made no changes to her economic team, headed by Finance Minister Joaquim Levy, a market-friendly former banker, a sign that Rousseff will continue pursuing efforts to rein in spending and reverse a fiscal deficit. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 11 U.S. organic food delivery service Sun Basket said on Thursday it had raised $9.2 million in a fundraising round led by Unilever Ventures, the venture arm of consumer products company Unilever Plc .