BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's Congress postponed for a fourth time voting on Wednesday on whether to overrule President Dilma Rousseff's vetoes of two spending bills in a defeat for her government as it scrambles for support to rebalance overdrawn public accounts.

Her government failed to gather enough lawmakers to have a quorum for the session despite a cabinet reshuffle last week that was meant to bolster her position in the legislature. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)