SAO PAULO, July 27 The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said the political and economic crises affecting the country will last for a long time, underscoring his personal opposition to the government of President Dilma Rousseff.

Cunha also said "there is no doubt" that the government will miss a new budget target set last week. Earlier this month, Cunha announced he was breaking with Rousseff's government, but his PMDB party remains the largest partner in her coalition. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes)