BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's approval rating has not suffered from a widening
corruption scandal involving state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA and many Brazilians continue to trust
her, a poll showed on Wednesday.
The number of Brazilians that approve of her government has
increased to 40 percent from 38 percent in September, according
to polling firm Ibope in its first survey since Rousseff was
narrowly reelected in October.
Her personal approval has risen to 52 percent from 48
percent, Ibope said. Both improvements are within the poll's
margin of error.
Prosecutors have indicted nearly 40 people, including two
former Petrobras directors and executives of Brazil's biggest
engineering companies, on charges of bribery, money laundering
and racketeering in an alleged kickback scheme that skimmed
billions of dollars off contracts with the oil firm.
Rousseff has denied knowledge of the scheme that funneled
money to her Workers' Party and political allies dating back to
when she was chair of the Petrobras board from 2003 to 2014.
The Ibope poll showed that the corruption scandal is the
foremost news story on the mind of Brazilians.
Yet the survey also showed that the proportion of Brazilians
that trust Rousseff has grown to 51 percent from 45 percent in
the last Ibope poll on the president in September.
"Her improved approval rating is marginal, but it does show
her government is alive, that it is strong and still has
political capital to burn," said André César, an independent
political analyst based in Brasilia.
"The scandal is not associated directly with Rousseff, as
long as it doesn't impact people's pockets, their jobs, their
lives," he said.
Rousseff begins her second term on Jan. 1 facing the
challenge of adopting unpopular economic measures to balance
Brazil's overdrawn accounts and revive a flagging economy.
Ibope interviewed 2,002 respondents Dec. 5-8. The poll has a
margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)