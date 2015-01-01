(Recasts, adds details, context, quotes, byline)
By Alonso Soto and Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 1 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff began her second term Thursday vowing to rein in
government spending to curb inflation and pull Latin America's
largest economy out of a four-year slump.
As she took the oath of office in Brasilia, Rousseff also
promised to embark on an anti-corruption crusade in response to
a multibillion-dollar graft scandal engulfing state-run oil
company Petrobras that threatens to haunt her second
term.
With investors fleeing Brazilian assets in disapproval of
her management of the economy during her first term, and with a
downgrade of the country's debt hinted by at least one ratings
agency, Rousseff, a 67-year-old leftist, pledged to pursue more
market-friendly policies.
"More than anybody, I know Brazil needs to resume growth.
The first steps of this journey are an overhaul of public
accounts, increasing domestic savings, beefing up investments
and improving productivity," Rousseff said in her inaugural
address to Congress.
Rousseff didn't provide specifics on the budget cuts, though
she did promise to undertake the belt-tightening in a way that
minimizes the pain for average Brazilians who rely on the
government for social welfare benefits.
A career bureaucrat who had never run for public office
before becoming the first woman to ascend to Brazil's presidency
in 2011, Rousseff spent the last four years juggling an economic
downturn and high inflation. She was narrowly re-elected in
October after a divisive campaign that touted her record at
reducing poverty and keeping unemployment near all-time lows.
To spearhead the change in economic policy, Rousseff
previously named banker Joaquim Levy as finance minister. An
orthodox economist who holds a doctorate from the University of
Chicago, Levy is expected to enact budget cuts and other
austerity measures to rebalance public accounts.
Those cuts, however, are likely to complicate what is
expected to be another tough year for Brazil's economy, given
sluggish growth worldwide and a domestic marketplace
increasingly accustomed to government largesse.
"It's going to be a very rough year for her," said former
Congressman Alfredo Sirkis, a longtime critic to the left of
Rousseff, citing an "explosive combination" of problems.
ANTI-CORRUPTION BILL
Things will become even more complicated for Rousseff in
February when the Supreme Court is expected to reveal the names
of dozens of politicians who allegedly received funds from more
than $3 billion in kickbacks skimmed from the coffers of
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known.
So far 39 people have been arrested in the scandal,
including two former Petrobras directors and scores of
executives from Brazil's top construction companies. The
construction executives are charged with channeling money from
overpriced contracts to bribe officials and politicians.
Rousseff, who was chairwoman of Petrobras when much of the
graft took place, has denied knowledge of the corruption.
On Thursday, she pledged to send Congress an anti-corruption
bill in the first half of the year and engage legislators in
what she described as a "national pact against corruption." She
also vowed to stamp out the graft at Petrobras to defend the
company from "internal predators and external enemies."
"We have to create mechanisms so that this never happens
again," Rousseff said.
Meanwhile, she faces more trouble managing the unwieldy,
multiparty coalition that helps her ruling Workers' Party
govern.
Eduardo Cunha, one of her most outspoken critics and a
Congressman from the notoriously demanding allies of the PMDB
party, is expected to become speaker of the Lower House. Cunha
has said he will convene a new Congressional committee to probe
the Petrobras scandal, which could slow the president's
legislative agenda.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Todd Benson
and James Dalgleish)