(Adds views of Rousseff opponent and ally)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Oct 2 Brazil's beleaguered President
Dilma Rousseff shrank her cabinet and reshuffled ministers on
Friday to bolster alliances within her coalition government and
block efforts to impeach her.
Rousseff named former defense minister Jacques Wagner, a
political heavyweight, as her chief of staff and put one
additional cabinet post, the health ministry, under control of
the PMDB, a center-right party that is her main ally and now
controls seven of the government's 31 ministries.
The moves come as Rousseff, politically hobbled less than a
year into her second four-year term, grapples with a recession,
overdrawn public finances, mounting Congressional opposition and
a massive corruption scandal that has already ensnared senior
political and corporate officials.
Rousseff said she was strengthening her coalition's ties to
lawmakers needed to help rebalance public finances.
"My government is seeking support in Congress," she said in
a speech. "We need political stability for Brazil to grow."
To deal with the shifting alliances, Rousseff picked Wagner,
a former two-time state governor and close ally of Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva. The former president was in the capital this week
advising Rousseff, his protegee and successor.
Rousseff named former sports minister Aldo Rebelo, a
longtime ally of the ruling Workers' Party, as the new defense
chief.
In a largely symbolic cost-saving move, Rousseff eliminated
eight of a previous 39 ministries by cutting lesser portfolios
and merging others, such as labor and social security, and human
rights with racial equality and women's affairs.
She said ministers would take a 10 percent pay cut and that
ministry expenses would by slashed by a fifth, partially through
the elimination of 3,000 posts.
Opposition leaders said Rousseff's cost cutting was a sham
and she would continue to have trouble getting tax bills passed.
But the PMDB's lower house leader Leonardo Picciani, who
negotiated inclusion of two of his caucus members in the new
cabinet, told Reuters the risk of impeachment had subsided.
Rousseff made no changes to her economic team which is
struggling to rein in spending, reverse a fiscal deficit and
avoid another credit rating downgrade following a decision by
Standard & Poor's last month to drop Brazil's debt to junk
status.
Friday's changes gave more heft to the PMDB, which gained
the health ministry, the portfolio with the largest budget.
Rousseff needs the restive ally both to avoid impeachment and
ram through austerity measures.
So far, though, some PMDB lawmakers have obstructed her
belt-tightening proposals. Many have vowed not to approve new
taxes, crucial to raising revenue, until she makes deeper cuts
in spending.
Even with Friday's shuffle, the party's support may be
short-lived, considering a convention next month at which the
PMDB is expected to reconsider its relationship to the Worker's
Party.
"This reshuffle will give her some relief until the PMDB
convention," said David Fleischer, a politics professor at the
University of Brasilia.
Rousseff's single-digit approval ratings are the lowest for
any Brazilian president in three decades. A poll this week
showed Brazilians are most unhappy with high taxes and interest
rates.
Other polls show most Brazilians would support her
impeachment, though most experts say that at present there are
no legal justifications for her ouster.
Her chances of avoiding impeachment also got a boost this
week when prosecutors said her declared enemy in Congress, lower
house speaker Eduardo Cunha, held Swiss bank accounts that were
found in a corruption probe.
Officials said the ministry cuts will save only about 200
million reais ($50.4 million), a drop in the bucket considering
her government on Aug. 31 projected a 2016 primary budget
deficit of 35.5 billion reais ($8.95 billion).
The cabinet announcement gave Brazilian stocks a boost but
was shrugged off by currency investors, who said the real
was gaining only because disappointing U.S. payroll numbers
suggested the Federal Reserve may not be able to raise rates
this year.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Lisandra Paraguassu, Silvio
Cascione, Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Christian Plumb)