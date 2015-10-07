(Updates with new reversal for government)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's Supreme Court dealt
President Dilma Rousseff a blow on Wednesday in her fight to
avert impeachment proceedings by refusing to delay a ruling by
auditors on alleged doctoring of government accounts.
Later on Wednesday, Brazil's Federal Accounts Court, known
as the TCU, is expected to reject her government's accounts
because budget results were manipulated to allow more spending
in the run-up to her re-election last year.
Some of her opponents are waiting to pounce on the ruling as
a pretext to impeach the president for violating Brazil's budget
law, although it is not clear how much support they will have
inside Congress.
In a last-ditch bid to win time, the government asked the
Supreme Court to delay Wednesday's ruling, but the top court
denied the injunction.
In a further reversal for Rousseff, the TCU unanimously
rejected her attorney general's request to remove the judge
auditing her administration's 2014 accounts for publicly
declaring weeks ago that he planned to find them
invalid.
It was the besieged leader's third setback of the day after
her government failed to get enough support in Congress for her
efforts to rebalance the country's overdrawn public accounts.
Rousseff is also reeling from a ruling on Tuesday that cleared
the way for a separate probe on alleged funding irregularities
in her re-election campaign last year.
Congress put off for a fourth time a session on whether to
back or overturn her vetoes of two spending bills after her
government was unable to gather enough lawmakers for a quorum
despite a cabinet reshuffle last week meant to bolster her
support.
"It's as if the government has ceased to exist," said
congressman Pauderney Avelino of the opposition Democrats party.
The postponement highlighted Rousseff's political isolation
as she struggles to stave off impeachment efforts amid Brazil's
worst corruption scandal and the deepest recession in 25 years.
The bills Rousseff vetoed would raise public spending by 63
billion reais ($16.4 billion) over the next four years and
include a hefty 78 percent increase in salaries of judiciary
employees and a raise in payments for retirees.
Upholding the vetoes was the first key test of Rousseff's
position since she reshuffled her cabinet to give more positions
to her main allies, the center-right PMDB party.
The congressional setback calls into question her ability to
raise taxes to plug a widening budget gap that led Standard &
Poor's to strip Brazil of its investment-grade rating last
month.
Uncertainty over Rousseff's ability to survive the political
crisis and pull Brazil out of an economic tailspin has driven
down its currency, the real, to its weakest levels ever.
In the ruling on Tuesday, Brazil's top electoral authority
found there were grounds to investigate irregularities in her
re-election campaign, including the suspicion of illegal funding
from kickbacks in the corruption scandal engulfing state-oil
from Petrobras.
The TSE electoral court investigation requested by her
challenger in last year's election, Aecio Neves, could lead to
the invalidation of Rousseff's slim victory, though the judicial
case is expected to last for months if not years and can be
appealed to the Supreme Court.
Rousseff and her Workers' Party maintain all campaign
donations were legal and they accuse the opposition of seeking
to unseat a legitimately elected president.
"Brazilian democracy is strong enough to prevent these
attempts at a coup d'etat," Rousseff said on Wednesday in a
radio interview.
The only good news Rousseff has had recently was the
confirmation by Swiss authorities that her declared enemy in
Congress, lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, holds bank accounts
in Switzerland, which he had denied.
Cunha, who holds the key to starting impeachment proceedings
in the lower house, already faces charges of corruption in the
Petrobras bribery scandal. On Wednesday he said he had no
intention of resigning.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Editing by Kieran
Murray and Christian Plumb)