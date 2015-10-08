(Adds government comment)
By Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Oct 7 Brazil's besieged President
Dilma Rousseff lost a major battle on Wednesday when the federal
audit court rejected her government's accounts from last year,
paving the way for her opponents to try to impeach her.
In a unanimous vote, the Federal Accounts Court, known as
the TCU, ruled that Rousseff's government manipulated its
accounts in 2014 to disguise a widening fiscal deficit as she
campaigned for re-election.
The ruling, the TCU's first against a Brazilian president in
nearly 80 years, is not legally binding but it will be used by
opposition lawmakers to argue for impeachment proceedings
against the unpopular leftist leader in an increasingly hostile
Congress.
Rousseff's office said there were no legal grounds for the
ruling and maintained in a statement that the audit court unduly
penalized actions taken by her Workers' Party government to
maintain social programs for Brazil's poor.
Opposition leaders hugged and cheered when the ruling was
announced in Congress, though it was not clear whether they have
enough support to impeach the president despite a widening
corruption scandal engulfing state-oil firm Petrobras
and Brazil's deepest recession in 25 years.
"This establishes that they doctored fiscal accounts, which
is an administrative crime and President Rousseff should face an
impeachment vote," said Carlos Sampaio, leader of the opposition
PSDB party in the lower house.
"It's the end for the Rousseff government," said Rubens
Bueno, a congressman from the PPS party. He said the opposition
has the votes to start proceedings in the lower house though
perhaps not the two-thirds majority needed for an impeachment
trial in the Senate.
In a last-ditch bid to win time, the government had asked
the Supreme Court to delay Wednesday's ruling, but it refused.
Attorney General Luis Inacio Adams said the government would
appeal again to the top court to overthrow the audit decision.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rousseff's government failed to get
enough support in Congress to back her efforts to rebalance
Brazil's public accounts. Rousseff is also reeling from a ruling
on Tuesday that cleared the way for a separate probe on alleged
irregularities in her re-election campaign last year.
Congress put off for a fourth time a session on whether to
back or overturn her vetoes of two spending bills after her
government was unable to obtain a quorum despite a cabinet
reshuffle last week meant to bolster her support.
"It's as if the government has ceased to exist," said
congressman Pauderney Avelino of the opposition Democrats party.
The congressional setback calls into question her ability to
raise taxes to plug a widening budget gap that led the Standard
& Poor's rating agency to strip Brazil of its investment-grade
rating last month.
WEAK ECONOMY
Backed by a commodities boom, Brazil's economy posted
several years of strong growth that pulled millions of people
out of poverty. But the boom ended after Rousseff came to power
in 2011, hit by weaker international prices for its products and
her government's interventionist policies.
Uncertainty over Rousseff's ability to survive the political
crisis and pull Brazil out of an economic tailspin has driven
down its currency, the real, to its weakest levels ever.
In the ruling on Tuesday, Brazil's top electoral authority
said there were grounds to investigate her re-election campaign,
including the suspicion of illegal funding from kickbacks
involving oil firm Petrobras. Rousseff served as chairwoman of
the board of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, from 2003 to 2010 when much of the alleged graft took
place. She has denied knowing of or benefiting from the graft.
The TSE electoral court investigation requested by her
challenger in last year's election, Aecio Neves, could lead to
the invalidation of Rousseff's slim victory, though the judicial
case is expected to last for months if not years and can be
appealed to the Supreme Court.
The only good news Rousseff has had recently was the
confirmation by Swiss authorities that her declared enemy in
Congress, lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, holds bank accounts
in Switzerland, which he had denied.
Cunha, who holds the key to starting impeachment proceedings
in the lower house, already faces charges of corruption in the
Petrobras bribery scandal. On Wednesday he said he had no
intention of resigning.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto; Editing by Kieran
Murray, Christian Plumb and Lisa Shumaker)