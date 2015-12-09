* Opposition wins 272-199 in controversial vote
* Secret ballot reveals deep splits in key gov't ally PMDB
* Veteran lawmaker in graft probe reportedly opts for plea
(Adds details of Supreme Court proceedings)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, Dec 8 The lower house of Brazil's
Congress voted on Tuesday to appoint a committee stacked with
opponents of President Dilma Rousseff to study whether to
impeach her for breaking budget rules, in a blow to the leftist
leader battling for political survival.
By secret ballot, lawmakers voted 272-199 for a list of
committee members drawn up by the opposition and pro-impeachment
members of the centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement Party
(PMDB), the biggest party in Rousseff's governing coalition.
It was a clear defeat for Rousseff in the first battle of an
impeachment process started last week, which threatens to
paralyze Congress for months, distracting policymakers from
Brazil's worst recession in decades.
Controversy over the vote descended into chaos on the floor
of the house, as lawmakers outraged by the secret ballot smashed
an electronic voting urn, while pro-impeachment parties waved a
flag in celebration of the win.
Rousseff's supporters in Congress appealed to the Supreme
Court in protest of the voting procedure. Several newspapers
reported near midnight local time that a Supreme Court justice
had suspended impeachment proceedings for a week. Court
representatives could not be reached immediately for comment.
The vote was a slap in the face for the leader of the PMDB
party in the lower house, Leonardo Picciani, who has backed
Rousseff since she appointed two ministers from his wing of the
party to secure support and fend off impeachment.
Picciani's embarrassment in the high-profile secret vote
underscored the deep divisions within his party, which has
veered away from the government in recent months as the economy
plunges and a vast corruption scandal rattles the capital.
The sweeping investigation into bribery at state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA threatened to further
strain Rousseff's fragile coalition on Tuesday, as a veteran
lawmaker in jail was reported to have decided to negotiate a
plea bargain.
Senator Delcídio do Amaral, Rousseff's point man on economic
affairs, hired a lawyer to write up a plea deal, reported the
websites of newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo and news magazine Veja,
without saying how they got the information.
Amaral and billionaire Andre Esteves, the former controlling
shareholder and chief executive of investment bank BTG Pactual
SA, were arrested last month and accused of
obstructing the probe into the oil giant known as Petrobras.
House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who has been charged with
corruption and money laundering in the Petrobras probe,
outflanked Rousseff's allies with Tuesday's secret vote and
postponed an ethics hearing into his activities for another day.
Amaral, Esteves and Cunha have denied any wrongdoing.
Lawyers for Amaral could not immediately be reached following
the reports of a plea deal.
DELICATE SITUATION
While the result was hard blow for Rousseff, the fact that
199 lawmakers voted for the pro-government list was a sign that
she may still have the more than one-third of support needed to
block an eventual impeachment vote before the full house.
"The result shows that the government is in a delicate
situation," the political consultancy Arko said in a note to
clients.
The committee, whose final members should be named on
Wednesday, will have the task of reporting on whether Rousseff
committed an impeachable offense.
Opponents who filed the impeachment request that set the
process in motion accuse her of breaking budget rules to boost
spending during her re-election campaign last year. Rousseff has
denied any taking any illegal measures.
If the committee finds an offense was committed, the process
will go to a full vote on the house floor. The opposition needs
two-thirds of the votes to begin a 180-day impeachment trial in
the Senate. During that trial the president would be suspended
and replaced by her vice president, Michel Temer of the PMDB.
Speculation mounted on Tuesday that Temer was preparing for
that scenario after publication of a letter he sent Rousseff on
Monday complaining that she had sidelined him and his party in
her government.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes, Frances
Kerry and Lisa Shumaker)