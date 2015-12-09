(Adds comments by Rousseff, VP Temer; depth of political crisis
weakening of her base)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's Supreme Court suspended
impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff until
it rules on the validity of a secret ballot that stacked a
congressional committee with opponents seeking to oust the
leftist leader.
The ruling provided respite for Rousseff as she struggles to
survive splits in her ruling coalition and fend off the effort
to unseat her as well as dealing with a severe recession and a
widening corruption investigation at state-run oil company
Petrobras that has implicated many of her allies.
Rousseff is not under investigation in the kickback scandal
but her former point man in the Senate, Delcidio Amaral, in jail
for allegedly obstructing the Petrobras probe, has agreed to
cooperate with prosecutors. That could lead to new revelations
involving her ruling Workers' Party (PT).
The decision by a Supreme Court judge late on Tuesday
stopped the creation of the impeachment committee until the
country's top court rules on Dec. 16 whether the secret ballot
was valid.
Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, who was appointed by Rousseff,
said the impeachment process had to be suspended to avoid
actions that might later be invalidated by the Supreme Court.
The ruling could favor Rousseff by curbing the power of her
political foe, lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who called a
secret ballot to allow wavering members of Rousseff's coalition
to back a pro-impeachment committee without public record.
Cunha, who himself faces allegations of corruption, launched
the impeachment proceedings last week based on an opposition
accusation that the president violated budget laws with
accounting tricks employed by her government to allow ramped up
spending during her re-election campaign last year.
Rousseff, in office since 2011, has denied wrong-doing and
reiterated that on Wednesday at an event with supporters in Boa
Vista, a northern town near the border with Venezuela where she
handed out low-cost houses. "I did nothing wrong. There was no
graft," Rousseff said, adding she was being impeached for
spending too much on social programs.
Many Brazilian want to see Rousseff go because they blame
her for the worst recession in 25 years, which is being deepened
by concern over the country's political future.
Brazil came one step closer to losing its prized investment
grade credit rating on Wednesday when Moody's Investors Service
said it was studying a possible downgrade due to the
deteriorating economy, widening fiscal deficit and increasing
risks of political paralysis.
Cunha faces several accusations of taking bribes on
Petrobras contracts and stashing millions of dollars in Swiss
bank accounts. He has denied the charges.
The house ethics committee was due to vote on Wednesday on
whether to investigate Cunha for lying about Swiss bank
accounts, which could cost him his seat, but his backers delayed
a decision with an injunction removing the committee's
rapporteur.
ROUSSEFF BASE WEAKENED
In Tuesday's secret ballot, lawmakers voted 272-199 for a
committee controlled by Rousseff's opponents and pro-impeachment
members of the Cunha's centrist Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB), the biggest party in her coalition.
The tumultuous session almost collapsed into chaos during an
angry debate over the secret vote.
According to Congresso em Foco, a prominent Brasilia
watchdog group, a third of the lawmakers named on the committee
are under investigation by the Supreme Court for corruption,
money laundering, electoral fraud and other crimes.
The injunction request at the Supreme Court was filed by the
Communist Party of Brazil, a small but staunch Rousseff ally,
adding to an earlier complaint by the party on the
constitutional validity of the impeachment request.
If an impeachment committee finds against Rousseff, the
process will go to a full vote on the house floor, where the
opposition needs two-thirds of the votes to begin a 180-day
impeachment trial in the Senate. During that trial, Rousseff
would be suspended and replaced by Vice President Michel Temer.
Adding to Brazil's political crisis is a growing rift
between Rousseff and her vice president, whose fractious PMDB
party is divided over the impeachment of the president and
moving closer to breaking away from her coalition.
Temer told reporters in Brasilia that the procedure was
legitimate.
Tuesday's vote on the impeachment committee was a slap in
the face for the PMDB leader in the lower house, Leonardo
Picciani, an opponent of impeachment since Rousseff granted his
faction two cabinet posts in October.
In a setback for the president, the party replaced him on
Wednesday with Leonardo Quintao, a congressman less sympathetic
to her.
"Removal of Picciani from the PMDB leadership hastens the
dismantling of Rousseff's parliamentary base," said Senator
Aloysio Nunes of the main opposition PSDB party. "She will end
up with just the Workers' Party and the Communist Party."
(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello, Anthony Boadle, Silvio
Cascione and Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Frances
Kerry)