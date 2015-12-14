By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA
BRASILIA Dec 14 Low turnout at pro-impeachment
rallies on Sunday provided some respite for President Dilma
Rousseff but the real test of the popular mood will come when
Brazil returns from its summer holidays in March to face a
deepening recession and fewer jobs.
The tepid turnout at the weekend protests were a welcome
break for the unpopular Rousseff ahead of crucial decisions in
Congress and the Supreme Court this week that will decide the
course of the proceedings against her.
With the Catholic country winding down for Christmas,
organizers said they had no time to rally people onto the
streets after the proceedings against Rousseff were launched
this month.
Datafolha polling firm estimated that 76,000 people joined
protests in Brazilian cities on Sunday, compared with more than
500,000 in August and April, and 1.7 million in March.
Organizers dubbed Sunday's protests a warm-up for bigger
demonstrations scheduled for March 13.
Political analysts say the impeachment process has so far
failed to capture Brazilians' imagination because the man who
launched it, House Speaker Eduardo Cunha, has been discredited
by corruption charges hanging over him.
Rousseff is charged with breaking spending rules to bolster
her re-election bid last year.
"No one is leading the impeachment movement, and it won't
take off until people see that impeachment can actually change
things and popular pressure makes a difference," said Rafael
Cortez, analyst at the Tendencias consulting firm.
Officials in Rousseff's weakened government were happy to
see smaller crowds, especially in the poor Northeastern region
of Brazil, a bastion of support for her Workers' Party. Protests
there were negligible on Sunday.
But the government is worried that could change after
Carnival in February if the economy continues to decline,
depressed further by the paralysis of a political crisis, a
presidential aide told Reuters.
With the jobless rate running at a six-year high of 7.9
percent, many people who lost their jobs in 2015 will see
unemployment benefits expire in the coming months, raising the
temperature on the streets.
That is why Rousseff and her dwindling supporters in
Congress are keen to see impeachment put to a vote quickly on
the floor of the house.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday must rule on a government
request to annul the impeachment process. The top court must
also decide whether the Senate, where Rousseff's position is
stronger, can vote to shelve the proceedings.
The court enters recess on Friday until February. If it
clarifies the rules of the process this week, Congress could be
recalled from its summer recess in January to vote on
impeachment.
In the meantime, Cunha could lose his seat if the house
ethics committee, which meets on Tuesday, decides to investigate
him for lying about bank accounts in Switzerland.
Despite a split with her main coalition ally, the Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), Rousseff is believed to still
have enough support to block impeachment with one-third of the
lower chamber.
If she loses in the house, the Senate takes up the
impeachment process, and there she is more likely to prevail,
according to Senator Eunicio Oliveira, the PMDB's leader in the
Senate.
"The PMDB is very divided, 50-50, over her impeachment, but
in the Senate she has a majority," he said by telephone.
Oliveira said economic crisis had undermined Rousseff's
popularity but "Brazilians are beginning to see she has not
committed a crime that warrants her removal from the palace."
