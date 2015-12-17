(Recasts with Supreme Court rulings favoring Rousseff)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazil's Supreme Court handed
embattled President Dilma Rousseff two victories on Thursday in
rulings that improve her chances of blocking an impeachment bid
by opponents seeking to oust the unpopular leftist leader.
The judges voted to give the Senate the authority to review
the grounds for Rousseff's impeachment even if the lower house
votes to impeach her for allegedly breaching budget laws last
year.
A majority of the court also ruled against the validity of a
secret lower house ballot last week that stacked an impeachment
committee with her opponents, forcing the selection of its
members to be redone with an open vote.
Rousseff's opponents argued that the Senate must
automatically suspend the president and begin a trial as soon as
the lower house votes by a two-thirds majority to proceed with
the impeachment. A trial could last six months.
The president stands a better chance of blocking impeachment
in the Senate, her last line of defense.
The Supreme Court also agreed the Senate can admit or reject
impeachment by a simple majority, rather than a two thirds
majority, potentially making it easier for Rousseff to have a
proceeding thrown out.
Most observers think the president can at present muster the
171 lower house votes needed to quash the impeachment
proceedings. But they warn that delays to the process could see
the president bleed support amid a worsening economic downturn,
a graft investigation targeting her ruling coalition, and a
growing rift with her main political ally.
The impeachment was launched on Dec. 2 by Rousseff's bitter
political foe, the speaker of the lower house Eduardo Cunha. He
took up allegations by opposition parties that she broke budget
laws to increase spending during her 2014 re-election campaign.
Cunha, who is himself under pressure from corruption charges
and calls for his resignation, held the secret ballot so
coalition lawmakers could vote freely to put Rousseff opponents
on the committee.
"Cunha changed the rules in the middle of the game," said
Justice Luís Roberto Barroso, who led the majority vote against
the secret ballot. "He was losing so he took the ball home."
While it considered its decision, the Supreme Court had
suspended the impeachment process. All but three of the
tribunal's justices were appointed since the Workers' Party took
office in 2003.
The impeachment has widened divisions within the fractious
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), Rousseff's largest
coalition ally, where a growing number of members want to break
away from her government and many back her impeachment.
The split between the PMDB and Rousseff's Workers' Party has
added to political turmoil caused by a massive corruption
investigation of dozens of politicians, mainly members of the
governing coalition, as the country sinks into the deepest
recession since the early 1990s.
The crisis has heightened distrust between Rousseff and her
Vice President Michel Temer, leader of the PMDB and the man who
would replace her if she is impeached.
In a newspaper interview published on Thursday, Temer
dismissed charges by Rousseff's aides that he was conspiring
behind the president's back, though his party is split down the
middle over supporting her.
"It really bothers me that they keep saying I am plotting
against the president. I have never done that," Temer told the O
Globo newspaper. He added, however, that his PMDB party, the key
pillar of Rousseff's government, is "sharply divided" over
whether to impeach her.
Temer said he has resisted pressure from within the PMDB
party to bring forward to January from March a convention that
could decide to break away from Rousseff's coalition, which
would make it virtually impossible for her to govern.
The growing distance between the PMDB and Rousseff's leftist
Workers' Party became evident when her civil aviation minister
Eliseu Padilha resigned from her cabinet on Dec. 4, reducing to
six the number of PMDB ministers, and raising speculation that
Temer was positioning himself for a break.
Temer has not publicly stated his position on the
impeachment, and it is not clear which way a majority of his
party's members will vote in Congress.
