BRASILIA Dec 20 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff's key ally in Congress is certain it can head off an
impeachment threat, but in return the party demands a radical
change of policy course to pull the economy out of its deepest
downturn in 25 years.
Senator Eunicio Oliveira, Senate leader of the fractious
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), told Reuters on
Sunday that Rousseff took a first step in that direction by
replacing an austerity-minded Joaquim Levy with leftist
economist Nelson Barbosa, who is expected to ease up the
belt-tightening to spur growth.
Levy threw in the towel after Brazil lost its hard-won
investment grade last week.
Oliveira said Rousseff's position had improved with Supreme
Court rulings on Wednesday that gave the upper chamber authority
to reject impeachment even if the lower house votes to impeach
her.
"A majority of PMDB senators are in favor of the president
finishing her term," Oliveira said. "What they want is for her
to change her economic policies to get the country growing
again."
Oliveira said the opposition's case against Rousseff has no
legal basis and is unlikely to fly in the Senate where her
governing coalition has a solid majority and will stand by her.
His comments are a clear sign that Rousseff's allies from
the moderate PMDB have lost patience with the austerity policies
Levy advocated. Together with her own left-leaning Workers'
Party, never a fan of Levy's agenda, that points to stronger
support for a bid to restore growth sooner through government
spending even at the risk of accelerating inflation.
In its economic agenda, the PMDB has rejected what it called
fiscal austerity for the sake of austerity and advocated
liberalizing labor laws and reforming of the pension system.
Brazil's deep recession and a massive corruption scandal at
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA have
turned Rousseff into the country's most unpopular president in
as many years, and her opponents are seeking to unseat her one
year into her second term for allegedly breaking budget laws.
While the PMDB is often plagued by infighting and includes
members who are staunch allies of Rousseff as well as some
arch-enemies, Oliveira's stance as a senate leader can be seen
as indicative of its mainstream.
"She has done nothing dishonest. Only the economic crisis
can bring her down, by fueling social discontent," he said.
Impeachment proceedings against Rousseff were opened Dec. 2
in the lower house by her archenemy, the speaker Eduardo Cunha,
a PMDB leader who has been charged with taking bribes. But on
Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled a secret vote Cunha used to
stack an impeachment committee with lawmakers who want Rousseff
ousted was invalid and needed to be held again.
The court also gave more power to the Senate to decide
whether to hold an impeachment trial during which the president
would have to step down.
Rousseff is believed to have a margin of about 20 votes in
her favor to be able to block impeachment in the lower house,
where her opponents deplored the Supreme Court rulings.
Yet even some of Rousseff's harshest critics are now
acknowledging that the legislative math works against them.
"This rotten government that has been adrift since day one
gained new oxygen from the court that practically buried the
impeachment," said PMDB lawmaker Jarbas Vasconcellos.
SOCIAL PRESSURE COOKER
Rousseff's prospects of political survival got a mild boost
over the weekend from a poll that showed her approval rating has
improved slightly.
Presidential aides worry, however, that rising inflation and
the growing ranks of unemployed Brazilians - economists estimate
unemployment could reach 10 percent next year - will reignite
social unrest and fuel the anti-Rousseff movement as a decision
on the impeachment process drags on into next year.
In his first comments as finance minister, Barbosa vowed to
continue the fiscal adjustment started by Levy, including the
implementation of an unpopular transactions tax, but he made it
clear he will seek a faster road back to economic growth.
The choice of Barbosa, an advocate of spending on housing
and other programs to stimulate the economy, is unlikely to win
Rousseff friends on Wall Street. But the move is a calculated
gamble that many in Brazil have lost their stomach for more
belt-tightening and want to see growth return now, even at the
risk of greater inflation later.
Less austerity will go down well with the ruling Workers'
Party and labor unions that distanced themselves from Rousseff
over Levy's policies but will become vital allies if street
protests against her grow in size next year.
Now that Brazil has been downgraded, Rousseff wants to move
on and redirect economic policy to save her presidency, said
Gabriel Petrus, at consultancy Barral M Jorge in Brasilia. He
said Barbosa might open up the state banks funding tap again.
"Like the market, Rousseff has priced in the loss of the
investment grade. She is looking for positive economic results
now," Petrus said.
