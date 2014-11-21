By Brian Winter and Anthony Boadle
| SAO PAULO/BRASILIA
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Nov 21 President Dilma
Rousseff expects a bribery scandal at state-run oil company
Petrobras to deteriorate in coming months, aides say, with
arrests possible for some political allies and potentially
serious damage to an economy that is already struggling.
Prosecutors say corrupt officials siphoned billions of
dollars from Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company
is formally known, into the coffers of several parties including
Rousseff's Workers' Party.
The probe has already resulted in the arrest of two former
Petrobras officials as well as executives from eight of Brazil's
10 biggest construction companies, which prosecutors say were
part of the scheme. More arrests are expected.
"The only thing we know is that things will get worse," a
senior official close to Rousseff told Reuters.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras' board from 2003 to
2010, but she has denied any knowledge of graft and opposition
parties have ruled out seeking her impeachment for now.
An uncharismatic career civil servant who has largely
shunned the backroom dealing common in Brasilia, Rousseff will
not try to stop the investigation from sweeping up guilty
politicians, even those from her party, aides say. Local media
say as many as 70 members of Congress could be implicated.
"We want this investigation to go forward in full," she said
in a speech Thursday. "Brazil will come out of this stronger."
Rousseff is more worried about limiting the damage to the
economy, which suffered a light recession earlier this year and
faced the possibility of another one in 2015 even before the
scandal broke.
However, the official said "there aren't many good options,"
and that the ball appears to be primarily in the court of
prosecutors and the companies involved.
Under local law, companies found guilty of bribery can be
barred from doing business with the government for two years.
Yet the construction companies under investigation are so
big, with combined revenues of 150 billion reais ($58 billion)
and projects from hydroelectric dams to preparations for the
2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, that broad suspensions could
badly damage the economy.
The companies are also major suppliers to Petrobras, which
would struggle to find alternatives to execute projects.
Just a 10 percent cut to Petrobras' investment budget could
cause Brazil's economy to grow 0.5 percentage points less next
year, some economists said.
The scandal has nudged Rousseff toward appointing a more
market-friendly figure as finance minister who will try to keep
investment from falling even further, aides said. An
announcement is expected later Friday.
GOVERNMENT IS 'STUNNED'
Some in Brasilia have accused Rousseff of largely
disappearing from public view since being re-elected on Oct. 26
and say she should be more actively identifying and firing
officials involved and taking more concrete steps to restore
investor confidence, such as announcing budget cuts.
"The government is stunned. It is completely paralyzed and
rudderless," Senator Jose Agripino, leader of the opposition
Democrats Party, told Reuters.
A congressional leader for the Brazilian Social Democracy
Party (PSDB), the biggest opposition party, filed a motion with
judicial oversight bodies on Thursday to fire Petrobras CEO
Maria das Gracas Foster.
Yet Rousseff has, so far, stood by Foster, who has been
described as one of her only close friends in public life.
The director of Brazil's comptroller general said the body
could hand down a suspension of government contracts for
construction companies convicted of corruption.
"The risk exists," Jorge Hage told Reuters on Friday. "It's
the law."
To avoid such a ban, Hage said guilty companies could have
to negotiate a deal in which they would return illicitly gained
money, renegotiate contracts that included bribes, and identify
individuals who received bribes.
"We hope they all have the good sense to take steps to
repair the damage done," Hage said.
That could require some degree of coordination among the
companies. Some politicians have suggested the government could
informally help broker such a deal but it would need the kind of
negotiating finesse and communications skill that Rousseff has
not shown.
Recent developments suggest Rousseff and other parties may
have some leeway to manage the crisis.
An assistant to the judge overseeing the Petrobras case told
Reuters this week that the investigation could continue for two
years or more. A trial could take even longer in a country where
big cases often drag on for more than a decade.
The economy has also shown some bright spots, with inflation
slowing a bit and unemployment hitting a new monthly low in
October, although other data shows payrolls shrinking.
Aides to Rousseff are hoping for a repeat of 2011, when a
wave of smaller corruption allegations actually led her
popularity to rise because she fired some involved.
"The fight against corruption has never been as strong as it
is now in my government," Rousseff said Thursday. "There is no
pressure at all from the government to block investigations."
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Kieran Murray)