BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff named business leader Armando Monteiro on Monday to
head the industry and trade ministry in a new sign of more
market-friendly policies as she tries to restore investor
confidence and reignite economic growth.
Monteiro, an industrialist and senator from the northern
state of Pernambuco, led Brazil's most powerful business lobby,
the National Industry Confederation, from 2002 to 2010.
The choice is also aimed at securing the support of
Monteiro's PTB party, which backed opposition candidate Aecio
Neves in the October election that was narrowly won by Rousseff.
Monteiro said his appointment was aimed at strengthening
government ties to private industry, which has struggled in
recent years as the economy has slowed and investors have lost
trust in Rousseff's policies.
"Regaining macroeconomic balance is the prime condition for
recovering confidence and restoring more vigorous growth, which
needs increased investment, exports and productivity," Monteiro
said at a news conference.
Brazil must seek to sign trade agreements, such as the pact
under negotiation between the South American bloc Mercosur and
the European Union, to expand exports and reverse declines in
sales of manufactured goods, he said.
Brazil posted its third straight monthly trade deficit in
November, raising the possibility the commodities powerhouse
could record its first annual trade deficit in more than a
decade this year.
Brazil's economy limped out of a brief recession in the
third quarter and Rousseff faces the challenge of encouraging
investment while reining in spending to avert the risk of credit
rating downgrade.
Last week, Rousseff named banker Joaquim Levy to head her
economic team. Levy said he is looking for ways to cut
government spending so that Brazil can meet its fiscal savings
targets, a key gauge of its ability to pay its debts.
Levy's appointment was well received by markets, which see
him pushing for more market-friendly policies.
In his first comments, Monteiro said industrial policy must
go hand in hand with fiscal and monetary policy, and he pledged
his adherence to Brazil's three-pronged strategy of low
inflation, a free-floating currency and responsible fiscal
policies.
Rousseff is considering naming another business leader
turned senator, Katia Abreu, to the agriculture ministry,
according to local media reports.
Abreu, former president of the farm lobby, the National
Confederation of Agriculture, has clashed with environmentalists
over expansion of Brazil's agricultural lands. The country is
the world's top exporter of soy, beef, coffee and sugar.
