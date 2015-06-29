(Adds details)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 29 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff on Monday drew on her own experience as a political
prisoner during the country's dictatorship to denounce
informants in a corruption scandal that has pummeled her
popularity.
Rousseff also forcefully denied her campaign had received
illegal donations originating from the scandal, which involves
kickbacks allegedly paid by construction companies to
politicians and former executives at state-run oil firm
Petrobras.
Speaking to journalists in New York, Rousseff contrasted her
experience in jail in the early 1970s opposing Brazil's
dictatorship with that of informants cooperating with
prosecutors investigating the Petrobras scandal.
"I do not respect informants because I know, I was jailed in
the dictatorship and they tried to turn me into one," she said
following a speech to investors focused on infrastructure
projects. As a young Marxist, Rousseff was jailed, hung upside
down and tortured with electric shocks.
Many of the key informants in the Petrobras corruption
scandal have turned state's witness after serving lengthy
pre-trial jail terms.
Rousseff spoke after Veja magazine reported on Friday that
Ricardo Pessoa, an executive linked to the scandal, had said in
plea bargain testimony that part of the money resulting from the
overpricing of contracts was donated to the campaigns of several
politicians, including for Rousseff's 2014 re-election.
Pessoa, the head of Brazilian construction firm UTC
Engenharia, is under house arrest. He was jailed last year and
prosecutors say he may have led the cartel. Veja did not say how
it obtained the details of his testimony.
Rousseff has denied knowing about corruption at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, when she chaired its board from
2003 to 2010, when much of the alleged graft occurred.
The nine prosecutors who brought the case are known as "The
Untouchables" in a country where the elite has enjoyed impunity.
But defense lawyers have criticized their practice of combining
preventive detention and plea bargaining, calling it coercion.
Monday was the first time Rousseff addressed Pessoa's
testimony, though her Communications Minister Edinho Silva said
on Friday that 7.5 million reais donated by Pessoa to Rousseff's
2014 campaign were legal and approved by electoral authorities.
Silva was Rousseff's campaign treasurer.
Rousseff's chief of staff, Aloizio Mercadante, also denied
donations made to him in 2010 by companies owned by Pessoa were
linked to kickbacks.
Workers' Party Treasurer Joao Vaccari was arrested in April
and will stand trial for corruption.
(Writing by Walter Brandimarte and Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Mary Milliken and Christian Plumb)