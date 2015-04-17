A man holds a poster with a cartoon of President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in Brasilia April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo said on Friday there were no grounds for impeaching President Dilma Rousseff based on a Federal Audit Court ruling that her government broke the country's fiscal responsibility law.

Cardozo said the government was confident it would successfully appeal the court's ruling criticizing the postponement of transfers to state banks last year, allegedly to make Brazil's fiscal accounts look better. Opposition leaders said on Thursday the ruling was grounds for impeachment.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Grebler)