By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Aug 11 The biggest threat to Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff's hold on office may come not from a
corruption scandal that has ensnared the country's business and
political elite but from a less-heralded probe into accounting
practices led by a computer science graduate turned lawyer.
Julio Marcelo de Oliveira, a prosecutor at Brazil's Federal
Accounts Court, known as the TCU, says Rousseff broke the
nation's fiscal responsibility law by systematically delaying
repayments to Brazilian lenders for advancing money to pay for
social programs such as unemployment insurance. The delay in
repayments resulted in the nation's fiscal account appearing to
be healthier than it was.
The practice, known as "backpedaling," was intended to show
spending wasn't as high as it was and bolster Rousseff's
re-election bid. The TCU is Brazil's highest fiscal accounting
court, in charge of reviewing public finances. The Brazilian
constitution calls for the impeachment and removal from office
of a president who breaches the fiscal responsibility law.
At issue is Oliviera's claim that Rousseff's government
dragged its feet in repaying some 40 billion reais ($11.6
billion) in social program funding obtained from state-run
lenders in 2012 and 2013. Though other Brazilian governments
delayed payments in the past, it was never done to this
magnitude, he said.
The government has denied any irregularities, arguing that
it followed the law in its accounting practices last year. The
government acknowledged it delayed repaying the state lenders
because of limited cash flow at the time, just as other
administrations did in the past without breaching the law. The
government is paying those arrears, reducing its savings this
year and forcing authorities to slash key fiscal targets.
"I never imaged this was going to turn into something this
big," said Oliveira, 46. "I represented other cases that I
thought were more important... but this has taken another
political dimension."
The accusations have emboldened Rousseff's opponents to call
for her impeachment in Congress.
"Without a doubt the TCU case is the most solid one of them
all ... it serves as the basis for an impeachment," said Paulo
Kramer, a Brasilia-based political consultant. "The political
climate is deteriorating so fast that there is a real risk she
will not finish her term."
The "backpedaling" is considered the main argument in an
expected rejection of Rousseff's handling of the public finances
by the TCU in its annual review of the government's 2014
accounts.
The TCU's ruling is not judicially binding, but may help
Congress decide whether Rousseff violated fiscal rules, paving
the way for what would be the country's first effort to oust a
sitting president since 1992. The TCU is expected to rule in
late August.
There are 12 impeachment requests in Congress, but they all
lack the legal basis to move forward, congressional aides told
Reuters. The accounting case is different given that it would be
based on a simple determination of whether Rousseff's government
violated the country's fiscal responsibility law.
Though Rousseff holds enough support in Congress to avoid an
impeachment for now, her sway over allied lawmakers is ebbing as
dozens are probed in the bribery investigation dubbed "Operation
Car Wash," named for a Brasilia gas station where some of the
alleged money laundering took place. Some lawmakers have blamed
Rousseff for allegedly directing the investigation against them.
LOSING SUPPORT
"A TCU ruling makes an impeachment request inevitable," said
Carlos Sampaio, leader of the main opposition party, PSDB, in
the Lower House of Congress. "Nothing could be better for the
country than to see Rousseff step down."
The PSDB is also challenging Rousseff's re-election with the
country's electoral tribunal, accusing her of receiving money
from a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at state-run oil
giant Petrobras. The opposition contends the funds
may have helped her eke out a victory over their candidate,
senator Aecio Neves, last year.
The Petrobras corruption investigation, Brazil's biggest
ever, has led to the arrest of the nation's most senior
engineering executives, accused of participating in a cartel
that fixed prices on contracts.
For Rousseff, a technocrat who had never run for public
office before ascending to the presidency in 2011, the scandal
compounds the political damage from an economy heading into its
worst recession in 25 years.
Her party supporters say the impeachment bids are a veiled
coup attempt by the PSDB to take over the presidency.
In an opinion piece published on Friday, daily O Globo, one
of the country's best-read newspapers, called on lawmakers to
defuse the political crisis, signaling it does not support
impeachment.
"It needs to be understood that the political crisis, which
erodes the president's capacity to govern, is fueling the
economic crisis," according to the column.
CAR WASH CONNECTION
Oliveira's charges of fiscal irregularities threaten to
further complicate Rousseff's fading agenda, especially an
austerity package aimed at saving Brazil's investment-grade
rating.
Under the TCU probe, several current officials are also
accused of breaching the fiscal responsibility law. They include
some of Rousseff's closest aides, such as Planning Minister
Nelson Barbosa and Miriam Belchior, the head of state-run bank
Caixa Economica Federal, Oliveira said.
"Some things have changed since the start of the probe.
Alarm bells rang for the government," said Oliveira. "I think
from now on no other government will dare to embark into these
risky fiscal ventures."
The former TCU auditor, who said he isn't affiliated with
any political party and is motivated only to defend Brazil's
constitution, has also set his sights on the "Car Wash" probe.
Staying in touch with his peers in the Petrobras case, a
team of celebrated prosecutors dubbed the "untouchables" in the
Brazilian press, Oliveira is trying to block potential
settlement deals that could reduce the penalties of companies
involved in the bribery scheme. He has called on the TCU to
increase oversight and cooperation with investigators to
restrict the number of settlement deals.
($1 = 3.4562 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Christian Plumb and John
Pickering)