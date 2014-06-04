Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a ceremony to launch ''Harvest Plan 2014/2015'' at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/Files

BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff discussed the upcoming World Cup, street protests and other topics, including her personal hobbies, in an interview with foreign correspondents on Tuesday.

Here is what she said on selected topics:

WORLD CUP

Rousseff said Brazil was fully ready to host the global tournament when it starts on June 12, despite criticism from world soccer body FIFA and the threat of street protests disrupting the event.

Rousseff said the government would allow demonstrators to express their views. But she also vowed to "totally guarantee the security" of fans and also ensure that marches did not disrupt freedom of movement in Brazilian cities.

Asked about tensions with FIFA leaders, she shrugged and said: "You saw what was in the newspapers. They gave us a lot of advice, didn't they?"

U.S.-BRAZIL RELATIONSHIP

Rousseff voiced interest in rescheduling a state visit to the White House that she canceled last year following revelations that the U.S. government spied on her and other Brazilians.

Brazilian officials had previously said Rousseff wanted a formal apology from Washington to put the incident in the past. Asked if that was still necessary, Rousseff said she wanted "a strong signal that those things (spying) won't be repeated - (and) that can be understood as an apology."

LEGALIZATION OF MARIJUANA

Rousseff called Uruguay's recent move to legalize marijuana "adequate" for the neighboring country - which is much smaller, safer and richer than Brazil.

She said such a policy "wouldn't work" in her own country, due to powerful organized crime groups and problems with stronger drugs such as crack.

PERSONAL HOBBIES

Rousseff, a twice-divorced grandmother and avid reader, said she had seen "everything" on Netflix, from old movies to newer TV series.

She voiced a preference for political-themed shows such as HBO's "Game of Thrones" and Netflix's "House of Cards," but said the latter's most recent season had become over-the-top in its depiction of backstabbing in Washington.

(Reporting by Brian Winter; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)