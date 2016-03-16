BRASILIA, March 16 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has been named to President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet as her chief of staff, the presidential office said in an emailed statement.

Lula, the leftist former union leader who was president from 2003 to 2010, will be tasked with trying to avoid the impeachment of his Workers' Party successor amid Brazil's worst economic recession in a generation.

Lula will take over as chief of staff from Jaques Wagner, who will assume the new role of cabinet chief. Allied PMDB lawmaker Mauro Ribeiro Lopes was also appointed civil aviation minister. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)